New Suit - Privacy Class Action

TikTok and its parent Byte Dance were hit with a privacy class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Reese LLP and Laukaitis Law Firm, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of deploying an in-app browser which records user activity and related data. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00225, Bravo v. Tiktok, Inc. et al.

Technology

January 13, 2023, 7:12 PM