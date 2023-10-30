Who Got The Work

Partners Travis LeBlanc and Kristine Forderer from Cooley have stepped in to defend QTC Commercial Services LLC, a company that provides medical evaluation and review services to insurance carriers, in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, contends that the defendant failed to safeguard the protected health information and personally identifying information of the class following a data breach discovered Sept. 2022. QTC Commercial Services is also represented by Dilworth Paxson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky, is 2:23-cv-03598, Bravener v. Qtc Commercial Services, LLC.

Business Services

October 30, 2023, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Trevis Bravener

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Qtc Commercial Services, LLC

Qtc Commercial Services, LLC, d/b/a Imx Medical Management Services

defendant counsels

Cooley

Dilworth Paxson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims