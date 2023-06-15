New Suit - Trademark

Polsinelli filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Bravado Intl. Group Merchandising Services. The complaint takes aim at several individuals and entities for selling unauthorized merchandise using the likeness of musical artist Morgan Wallen near the venues of concerts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11344, Bravado International Group Merchandising Services, Inc. v. Does 1-100.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 15, 2023, 12:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Bravado International Group Merchandising Services, Inc.

Polsinelli

defendants

Jane Does 1-100

John Does 1-100

XYZ Company

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims