Who Got The Work

Joseph Finarelli, a North Carolina special deputy attorney general; Matthew E. Orso of McGuireWoods; and Jack Wright of Cranfill Sumner have stepped in to defend David Frederick Braun, Reeves Law Firm, and North Carolina in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed pro se Aug. 4 in North Carolina Western District Court by Dr. Staci Anne Braun, who alleges that the three defendants labeled her bipolar and have illegally taken custody of her 11-year-old daughter. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr., is 3:22-cv-00357, Braun v. Braun et al.

Government

September 08, 2022, 10:02 AM