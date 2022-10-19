New Suit - Digital Privacy Class Action

The Philadelphia Inquirer was hit with a digital privacy class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Bursor & Fisher, alleges violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of digital subscribers whose personal information was allegedly shared with Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04185, Braun et al v. Philadelphia Inquirer LLC.

Internet & Social Media

October 19, 2022, 2:20 PM