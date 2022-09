Who Got The Work

Lowe's has turned to lawyer Roger Willner Backlar of Tharpe & Howell to defend a pending wrongful death lawsuit after a truck driver was crushed between vehicles. The action was filed July 27 in California Central District Court by Walton Law and Khashan Law Firm on behalf of Braulio Belcher and Martha Belcher. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christina A Snyder, is 5:22-cv-01316, Braulio Belcher et al v. Lowes Home Center LLC.