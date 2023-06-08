Who Got The Work

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer partner Whitney Horak has entered an appearance for CareRite Centers and Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in a pending medical malpractice lawsuit. The action was filed April 24 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Higgins Firm on behalf of Martha Braswell, who contends that her spouse Kenneth Braswell died as a result of the defendants’ negligence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00403, Braswell v. Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, LLC et al.

Health Care

June 08, 2023, 10:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Martha Braswell

Plaintiffs

The Higgins Firm, PLLC

The Higgins Firm

defendants

CareRite Centers, LLC

Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, LLC

defendant counsels

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims