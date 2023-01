Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly faulty airbags in a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, was filed by the Manginello Law Firm on behalf of Dominique Brasel. The case is 1:23-cv-00089, Brasel v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

January 27, 2023, 1:01 PM