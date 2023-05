Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Simon Peragine Smith & Redfearn on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Chili's to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorneys Jacques F. Bezou, Jacques F. Bezou Jr. and Payton S. Lachney on behalf of Robert Branum. The case is 2:23-cv-01512, Branum v. Brinker Louisiana Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 04, 2023, 5:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Branum

defendants

Brinker Louisiana, Inc.

defendant counsels

Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims