Who Got The Work

Brett B. Larsen of Hinshaw & Culbertson has entered an appearance for Midland Credit Management Inc. and Midland Funding LLC in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed Dec. 15 in Arizona District Court by Kazerouni Law Group on behalf of Gloria Brantley f/k/a Gloria Ramirez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan, is 2:22-cv-02125, Brantley v. Midland Funding LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 30, 2023, 5:17 AM