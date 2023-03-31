Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Caliber Home Loans Inc. and other defendants to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Adams Law Firm on behalf of Laura Branson and Robert W. Branson. The case is 3:23-cv-00113, Branson et al v. Amrock, LLC et al.
Real Estate
March 31, 2023, 10:34 AM
Plaintiffs
- Laura Branson
- Robert W Branson
defendants
- Amrock, LLC
- Caliber Home Loans, Inc.
- Mortgage Electronic Registration Services, Inc.
- Newrez LLC
- Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
- Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC
defendant counsels
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings
nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property