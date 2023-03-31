Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Caliber Home Loans Inc. and other defendants to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Adams Law Firm on behalf of Laura Branson and Robert W. Branson. The case is 3:23-cv-00113, Branson et al v. Amrock, LLC et al.

Real Estate

March 31, 2023, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Laura Branson

Robert W Branson

defendants

Amrock, LLC

Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Mortgage Electronic Registration Services, Inc.

Newrez LLC

Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property