New Suit - Product Liability

C.R. Bard and its parent company Becton Dickinson were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Iowa Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Trial Lawyers for Justice on behalf of Sara Brannen and Travis Brannen, is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of patients who were allegedly injured by defective PowerPort medical implants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00264, Brannen et al v. Becton, Dickinson and Company et al.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Sara Brannen

Travis Brannen

Plaintiffs

Trial Lawyers For Justice

defendants

Becton, Dickinson and Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Bard Access Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims