C.R. Bard and its parent company Becton Dickinson were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Iowa Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Trial Lawyers for Justice on behalf of Sara Brannen and Travis Brannen, is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of patients who were allegedly injured by defective PowerPort medical implants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00264, Brannen et al v. Becton, Dickinson and Company et al.
Health Care
July 26, 2023, 7:03 PM