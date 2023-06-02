Who Got The Work

Williams & Connolly partner Craig D. Singer has entered an appearance for CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy and CVS subsidiary Wellpartner in a pending antitrust class action. The suit, filed April 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court, asserts that CVS is forcing Brandywine Hospital and similarly situated 'safety-net' healthcare providers to purchase services at inflated prices from Wellpartner in exchange for processing 340B-eligible prescriptions for low-income patients. The complaint was brought by Fine, Kaplan and Black; Lockridge Grindal Nauen; and Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez, is 2:23-cv-01458, Brandywine Hospital, LLC v. CVS Health Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 6:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandywine Hospital, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lockridge Grindal Nauen

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

Rupp Pfalzgraf, LLC

Arthur N. Bailey

Lockridge Grindal Nauen & Holstein P.L.L.P.

Fine Kaplan & Black

Fine, Kaplan And Black

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Caremark, L.L.C.

CVS Specialty, Inc.

Wellpartner, LLC

defendant counsels

Williams & Connolly

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations