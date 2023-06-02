Williams & Connolly partner Craig D. Singer has entered an appearance for CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy and CVS subsidiary Wellpartner in a pending antitrust class action. The suit, filed April 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court, asserts that CVS is forcing Brandywine Hospital and similarly situated 'safety-net' healthcare providers to purchase services at inflated prices from Wellpartner in exchange for processing 340B-eligible prescriptions for low-income patients. The complaint was brought by Fine, Kaplan and Black; Lockridge Grindal Nauen; and Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez, is 2:23-cv-01458, Brandywine Hospital, LLC v. CVS Health Corporation et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 02, 2023, 6:24 AM