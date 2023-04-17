New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy and CVS subsidiary Wellpartner were slapped with an antitrust class action Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court in connection with the federal 340B drug-pricing program. The suit asserts that CVS is forcing Brandywine Hospital and similarly situated 'safety-net' healthcare providers to purchase services at inflated prices from Wellpartner in exchange for processing 340B-eligible prescriptions for low-income patients. The complaint was brought by Fine, Kaplan and Black; Lockridge Grindal Nauen; and Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01458, Brandywine Hospital, LLC v. CVS Health Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 17, 2023, 1:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandywine Hospital, LLC

Plaintiffs

Fine, Kaplan And Black

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

CVS Specialty, Inc.

Wellpartner, LLC

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations