CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy and CVS subsidiary Wellpartner were slapped with an antitrust class action Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court in connection with the federal 340B drug-pricing program. The suit asserts that CVS is forcing Brandywine Hospital and similarly situated 'safety-net' healthcare providers to purchase services at inflated prices from Wellpartner in exchange for processing 340B-eligible prescriptions for low-income patients. The complaint was brought by Fine, Kaplan and Black; Lockridge Grindal Nauen; and Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01458, Brandywine Hospital, LLC v. CVS Health Corporation et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 17, 2023, 1:13 PM