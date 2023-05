New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon, Kirkland and Bella Healthcare were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by the O'Toole Law Firm on behalf of Brian Brandt, who allegedly developed a full-body rash after using Kirkland Minoxidil, a hair regrowth topical solution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02816, Brandt v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

May 04, 2023, 5:20 PM

Mr. Brian Brandt

O'Toole Law Firm, Llc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Bella Healthcare

Kirkland's Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims