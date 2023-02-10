New Suit - Copyright

Yahoo was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of Brandon Wade Photography, accuses Yahoo of displaying the plaintiff's photograph of Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers on its sports.yahoo.com website without permission or authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01117, Brandon Wade Photography, LLC v. Yahoo Inc.

