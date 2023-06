New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Carrier Corp. was sued Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by the Wolcott Law Firm on behalf of a former production associate who claims that he was terminated for reporting sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01047, Brandon v. Carrier Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 16, 2023, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Brandon

Plaintiffs

Wolcott Law Firm LLC

defendants

Carrier Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination