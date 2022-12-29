Who Got The Work

Bradley J. Mullins of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp has entered an appearance for Roc Nation, Shaybug Music and other defendants in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 14 in California Central District Court by attorney Roderick J. Lindblom on behalf of musician Brandon Craig Pierre Cox aka Maxo, Packtown Entertainment LLC and Pierre Lamar Richards. This complaint accuses the defendants of using distinctive compositional elements of Maxo’s copyrighted 'Vibe A Lot' and failing to credit Maxo for the commercial release of 'Hopscotch.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, is 2:22-cv-08327, Brandon Craig Pierre Cox et al v. Tinashe Music, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 29, 2022, 11:08 AM