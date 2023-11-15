Who Got The Work

United Airlines has turned to attorneys Michael Cutler and Dana Zokaeim of Victor Rane to defend a pending class action. The case, filed Oct. 1 in California Central District Court by Corbett Rights PC, accuses United Airlines of negligently failing to inspect and maintain the engines of their Boeing 777-200 planes. According to the suit, the aircrafts, which range between 23-28 years in age, have routinely been susceptible to engine failure, engine fires, smoke in the cabin, smoke in the cockpit, loss of cabin pressure and other accident prone incidents; causing passengers to fear for their lives. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, is 2:23-cv-08236, Brandon Carroll et al v. United Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 15, 2023, 8:12 AM

Brandon Carroll

Sarah Jean Duprey

Corbett Rights, P.C.

United Airlines, Inc.

Victor Rane

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel