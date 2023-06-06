New Suit - Fraudulent Transfer

Capital One was sued Monday in California Central District Court in connection with the transfer of capital from a fraudulent investment fund. The court case arises from an underlying SEC enforcement action against Elevate Investments LLC and Justin Robert King. The suit, brought by Ervin Cohen & Jessup on behalf of Jeffrey E. Brandlin, acting as receiver for Elevate, seeks a return of over $149,000 in alleged transferred funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04407, Brandlin v. Capital One, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

June 06, 2023, 6:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey E. Brandlin

Plaintiffs

Ervin Cohen And Jessup Llp

defendants

Capital One, National Association

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct