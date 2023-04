Who Got The Work

Chelsea K. Barnes of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has entered an appearance for Standard Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case was filed March 15 in North Carolina Middle District Court by Foster Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff seeking compensation under an individual disability income policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr., is 1:23-cv-00232, Brandi v. Standard Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 29, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Terry Brandi

Plaintiffs

Foster Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Standard Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute