Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Costco Wholesale and Aetna Life Insurance Company to California Central District Court. The suit, for disputed health insurance claims, was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Brand Surgical Institute. The case is 2:22-cv-06261, Brand Surgical Institute v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 7:21 PM