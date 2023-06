Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against health insurer Aetna to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Brand Surgical Institute, seeks payment for medical services rendered to an Aetna-insured patient. The case is 2:23-cv-05020, Brand Surgical Institute v. Aetna Life Insurance Co. et al.

Health Care

June 24, 2023, 1:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Brand Surgical Institute

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Co.

Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Sccully Mansukhani LLP

Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani LLP

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations