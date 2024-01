Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholder Matthew G. Gallagher has entered an appearance for Illinois Central Railroad Co. in a pending race-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 20 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Watson & Norris on behalf of Robert Branch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, is 4:23-cv-00217, Branch v. Illinois Central Railroad Company.

Transportation & Logistics

January 04, 2024, 9:42 AM

Robert Branch

Watson & Norris, PLLC

Louis H. Watson, Jr.

Illinois Central Railroad Company

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination