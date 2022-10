New Suit

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and other counsel filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court on behalf of Richard Bramleett. The suit, for a wrongful death claim arising from a motor vehicle collision, names Hesselbein Tire Co. and Robert A. Daniels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-01315, Bramleett v. Hesselbein Tire Co Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 14, 2022, 10:18 AM