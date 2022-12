Removed To Federal Court

Baker & Hostetler removed a data breach class action against Keystone Rural Health Center Tuesday to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Ahdoot & Wolfson and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith on behalf of patients whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case is 1:22-cv-02025, Brake v. Keystone Rural Health Center.

Health Care

December 21, 2022, 12:13 PM