New Suit - Contract

Bed Bath & Beyond, which is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Kasowitz Benson Torres on behalf of digital marketing agency Brainlabs Digital Inc. The plaintiff seeks to recover payment for invoices totaling more than $200,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03387, Brainlabs Digital, Inc. v. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 22, 2023, 9:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Brainlabs Digital, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Kasowitz Benson Torres

defendants

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract