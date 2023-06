Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Las Vegas Sands, an American casino and resort company based in Nevada, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Action Legal Team on behalf of Elie Braidi. The case is 2:23-cv-05070, Braidi v. Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 26, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Elie Braidi

defendants

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims