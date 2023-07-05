Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against Hospital Sisters Health System and Sacred Heart Hospital of the Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis to Wisconsin Western District Court. The suit, filed by Turke & Strauss and Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing, accuses the defendants of sharing patient information with third parties such as Google and Facebook. The case is 3:23-cv-00444, Brahm, Natalie v. Hospital Sisters Health System et al.
Health Care
July 05, 2023, 1:06 PM