Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against Hospital Sisters Health System and Sacred Heart Hospital of the Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis to Wisconsin Western District Court. The suit, filed by Turke & Strauss and Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing, accuses the defendants of sharing patient information with third parties such as Google and Facebook. The case is 3:23-cv-00444, Brahm, Natalie v. Hospital Sisters Health System et al.

Health Care

July 05, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Natalie Brahm

Plaintiffs

Turke & Strauss LLP

Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Smith, LLP

Turke & Strauss, LLP

defendants

Hospital Sisters Health System

Sacred Heart Hospital of the Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct