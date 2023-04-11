New Suit

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and the County of New York filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court accusing U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary, of interfering with the criminal investigation and prosecution of former president Donald Trump. The suit also names Paul Weiss member and former New York County special assistant district attorney Mark F. Pomerantz, who has been subpoenaed to testify in an April 20 deposition regarding his role in the ongoing investigation. The complaint accuses Jordan of engaging in an aggressive campaign to intimidate New York County District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg via subpoenas for confidential documents and requests to interview current and former employees of the DA's office. The suit asserts that Congress has no power to oversee state criminal prosecutions. The case is 1:23-cv-03032, Bragg v. Jordan et al.

Government

April 11, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Alvin L. Bragg, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

New York County District Attorney

defendants

Committee on the Judiciary of the United States House of Representatives

Jim Jordan

Mark F. Pomerantz

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation