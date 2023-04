New Suit - Employment

Advance Stores, an Advance Auto Parts company, was slapped with an employment lawsuit Tuesday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was brought by Glazer Saad Anderson on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00355, Braga v. Advance Stores Company, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 26, 2023, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Kyle Braga

defendants

Advance Stores Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute