New Suit

Huntington Bancshares was sued Friday in Illinois Northern District Court claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations. The lawsuit, over an allegedly unauthorized transfer of funds, was filed by Consumer Attorneys PLC on behalf of Dorina Braescu. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02358, Braescu v. Huntington National Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Dorina Braescu

Plaintiffs

Consumer Attorneys PLC

defendants

Huntington National Bank

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations