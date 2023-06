Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale on Friday removed a contract lawsuit against Wyndham Vacation Resorts to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by the Timeshare Law Firm on behalf of Debra Braegger and Richard Braegger, seeks to break a timeshare agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-01013, Braegger et al v. Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 30, 2023, 4:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Debra Braegger

Richard Braegger

defendants

Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct