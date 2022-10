New Suit

Whitburn & Pevsner filed a lawsuit Sunday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Mary Brady. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act, brings claims against The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00841, Brady v. The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society.

Real Estate

October 03, 2022, 5:04 AM