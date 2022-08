Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ford, Walker, Haggerty, & Behar removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to California Northern District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by Corsiglia McMahon & Allard on behalf of Jean Eileen Brady. The case is 5:22-cv-04660, Brady v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 12, 2022, 4:50 PM