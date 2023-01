New Suit - Consumer

Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, was slapped with a lawsuit Friday in California Southern District Court. The court action, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and Telephone Consumer Protection Act, was filed by BLC Law Center on behalf of Michael Brady. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00073, Brady v. Citibank, N.A.