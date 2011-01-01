Who Got The Work

Hyundai Motor, the South Korean carmaker, and subsidiary Kia Motors have turned to Belin McCormick P.C. as local counsel in a pending class action over the anti-theft design of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The suit, filed Aug. 4 in Iowa Southern District Court by Humphrey Farrington & McClain and Smith & McElwain Firm, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2022 Kia and Hyundai models lack standard devices that make it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger, is 4:22-cv-00252, Brady et al v. Kia America, Inc. et al.