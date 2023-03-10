New Suit - Contract

Acuity Brands Lighting was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Michael L. Ferch on behalf of Studio Light Inc. and Susan Brady, accuses the defendant of failing to pay royalties from the sale of fluorescent and LED lighting fixtures using the plaintiffs' designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02061, Brady et al. v. Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 10, 2023, 7:58 PM