Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Day on Thursday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS to California Central District Court. The suit, over pregnancy-related claims, was filed by Shegerian & Associates on behalf of a former package handler. The case is 2:23-cv-04277, Bradt v. United Parcel Service Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 01, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandalyn Bradt

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Alexis Ferguson

Michael Smith

Scott Bergius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination