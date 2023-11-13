Who Got The Work

Patrick Flanagan of Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog has entered an appearance for Tonya Jane Cope in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 28 in North Carolina Middle District Court by Edwards Beightol LLC on behalf of Makiya Bradsher and Shannon Bradsher. The suit accuses Cope and the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education of failing to adequately supervise a violent student that brutally stabbed Makiya Bradsher while she attended the Hugh M. Cummings High School. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joi Elizabeth Peake, is 1:23-cv-00827, Bradsher et al v. Alamance-Burlington Board Of Education et al.

Education

November 13, 2023, 11:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Makiya Bradsher

Makiya Bradsher

Shannon Bradsher

Shannon Bradsher

Plaintiffs

Edwards Beightol LLC

defendants

Alamance-Burlington Board Of Education

Tonya Jane Cope

Tonya Jane Cope

defendant counsels

Tharrington Smith, Llp

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations