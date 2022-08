Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Mediavest Worldwide Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, for alleged disability- and race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Vasquez Segarra LLP on behalf of Shadae Bradshaw. The case is 1:22-cv-07231, Bradshaw v. Mediavest Worldwide, Inc.

Business Services

August 24, 2022, 5:03 PM