Who Got The Work

Michael J. Kincade Jr. of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 8 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Hennessy Law on behalf of John Bradley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston, is 2:22-cv-04890, Bradley v. Wal-Mart Associates Inc. et al.