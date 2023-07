New Suit - Consumer Class Action

PNC Bank was slapped with a consumer class action Friday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Torhoerman Law and Walton Telken LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to provide certificates of title to those who have paid off their car loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02355, Bradley v. PNC Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 07, 2023, 9:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Bradley

Plaintiffs

Torhoerman Law LLC

defendants

PNC Banks N.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract