New Suit - Employment

Philip Morris USA, the tobacco giant, and Altria Client Services were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Shelley Cupp Schulte PC on behalf of a former employee, who contends she was wrongfully terminated after taking approved medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00289, Bradley v. Philip Morris USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 28, 2023, 5:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Rickia D Bradley

Shelley Cupp Schulte, Pc (richmond)

defendants

Philip Morris USA, Inc.,

Altria Client Services, LLC

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA