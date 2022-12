Who Got The Work

Thomas M. Martin, Joseph E. Bant and Benjamin M. Walker from Lewis Rice have stepped in as defense counsel to Ester J. Ferro and Steve Ferro in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Oct. 31 in Missouri Western District Court by Jonathan F. Andres PC on behalf of Deanna Bradley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner, is 4:22-cv-00713, Bradley v. Ferro et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 8:33 AM