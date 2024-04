Who Got The Work

Daniel W. Maguire of Burke, Williams & Sorensen has entered an appearance for Provident Life and Accident Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to the denial of residual disability benefits, was filed Feb. 28 in Missouri Western District Court by Kantor & Kantor on behalf of Bradley Freilich. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Gregory Kays, is 4:24-cv-00136, Bradley Freilich v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

April 15, 2024, 8:24 AM

