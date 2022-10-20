Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Edmond C. Chakmakian on behalf of Michael J. Bradley and Yvadne Bradley, seeks a declaratory judgment that the defendants are obligated to defend and indemnify non-party Vapor Lounge in an underlying personal injury action. The case is 7:22-cv-08928, Bradley et al v. Markel Service, Incorporated et al.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 4:32 AM