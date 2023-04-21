Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against HMO Louisiana Inc. and Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company d/b/a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Allen & Gooch on behalf of Timothy J. Bradley, accuses the defendants of failing to reimburse Tim Bradley $12,000 for rendered mental health services for Alana Bradley. The case is 3:23-cv-00310, Bradley et al v. HMO Louisiana, Inc et al.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 4:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Alana Bradley

Timothy J Bradley

defendants

HMO Louisiana, Inc

Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company d/b/a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute