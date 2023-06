Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Crunch Fitness to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Harris & Ruble. The case is 2:23-cv-05199, Bradford et al. v. Crunch LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 30, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Amani Jackson

Aprel Knight

Herman Hawkins

Maiya Bradford

Michael Bradley

defendants

Casey Callangan

Crunch, LLC

Jonathan Mosoff

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches