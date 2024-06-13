Who Got The Work

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partners Dylan G. Savage and Katherine L. Henderson have stepped in to represent SunPower, a supplier of solar panels and renewable energy services, and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit was filed May 9 in California Northern District Court by Bragar Eagel & Squire on behalf of Galen Bradford and Gary Brown. The complaint accuses the defendants of breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to disclose that the company lacked internal controls, misreported key financial metrics about cost of revenue and inventory and would likely incur additional expenses to reproduce financial statements for multiple quarters. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:24-cv-02799, Bradford et al v. Anschuetz et al.

Energy

June 13, 2024, 3:08 PM

Galen Bradford

Gary Brown

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Bragar Eagel And Squire, P.C.

SunPower Corporation

Audrey Zibelman

Elizabeth Eby

Guthrie Dundas

Jonathan Bram

Jonathan Fieldsend

Nathalie Portes-Laville

Nathaniel Anschuetz

Peter Faricy

Steven Louden

Thomas McDaniel

Vinayak Hegde

Vincent Stoquart

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

